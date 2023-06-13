Black Sherif’s exit from my camp really affected the label - Former manager

In a tweet shared by Hitz FM, Chavis stated, "Black Sherif's exit from my camp affected the label because when you put all your investment and trust in someone and they leave, obviously you will be affected."

The disappointment caused by this incident has led to a change of perspective for Chavis. He now approaches the artists he signs as business partners rather than considering them part of a familial bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I no longer have that 'family' kind of feeling for artists nowadays. My deal with my current artists is strictly business. Not family stuff," Chavis added.