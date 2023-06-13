ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Black Sherif’s exit from my camp really affected the label - Former manager

Dorcas Agambila

Snap Chavis Wayne, the former manager of Black Sherif, recently opened up about the profound effect the artist's exit had on him.

Black Sherif
As the reigning "Artiste of the Year" at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Black Sherif's departure left Chavis heartbroken, considering the substantial investment he had made in the artist.

In a tweet shared by Hitz FM, Chavis stated, "Black Sherif's exit from my camp affected the label because when you put all your investment and trust in someone and they leave, obviously you will be affected."

The disappointment caused by this incident has led to a change of perspective for Chavis. He now approaches the artists he signs as business partners rather than considering them part of a familial bond.

"I no longer have that 'family' kind of feeling for artists nowadays. My deal with my current artists is strictly business. Not family stuff," Chavis added.

This revelation highlights the emotional toll that such departures can have on managers and labels who invest their time, effort, and resources in nurturing artists' careers.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
