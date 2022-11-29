'Black Star players carry juju where ever they go' - Blakk Rasta

The 3FM presenter speaking on his his show cited the saga involving the former Sport Minister, now MP for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who hired a Muslim spiritualist for the team.

He said “over the past few years, the Black Stars camp always has a juju man on one side or a certain Christian spiritualist or a certain Muslim spiritualist. In the days of Muntaka, we had a Muslim with a bansiri. We remember the chichinga that happened in the days of Muntaka.

He continued that “Everywhere the Black Stars go, there’s a certain level of juju following them. I don’t even want to call it spirituality. In fact, it is nothing but superstition. Now that they are in Qatar, do they have a juju man in their camp?”

In a 3news.com report, Blakk Rasta also singled out Dede Ayew as he recalled that some 'players believed that the Captain of the Ghana Black Stars would take their luck on the pitch if they went ahead of him'.

“Remember the days when Dede Ayew was seen as the chief juju man? Those players would not go on the field if Dede Ayew was not the first person to go there. Some players believed he will steal their stars and score the goals they were supposed to score.”

Howver, Blakk Rast says these claims by players who engage in such fear-mongering come from the uneducated ones.