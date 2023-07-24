'Ignore it if it's on my Twitter'- Blacko blasts 'Babylons' for leaking unreleased songs

Before delving into his perspective, Black Sherif decided to showcase his skills by freestyling one of the leaked songs. This only served to emphasize the audacity of those unscrupulous individuals who thought they could undermine his hard work and dedication.

During his performance, Black Sherif passionately criticized the culprits behind the leak, expressing his disappointment and frustration. Moreover, he didn't shy away from taking a swipe at naysayers who seemed envious of his progress in the music industry.

“Some songs I recorded three years ago, two and a half years ago, some babylons have got it and are blasting… So if you hear them somewhere, enjoy it. But if you don’t see me tweet, I never released it,” he indicated.