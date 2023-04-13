Blacko is Camidoh's only competition in the VGMA 'Artiste of the Year category' - George Britton

"For him to be nominated in that [Artiste of the Year] category means it's a possible win," he also said. However, even if the 'Sugarcane' hitmaker does not win, Mr Britton sees the nomination as "a big leap."

Speaking on Class 91.3 FM's 'The Big Show' with Nana Kwesi Asare, Britton stated that Camidoh's only competition in the category is Black Sherif.

Apart from the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker, George Britton does not see "anybody like that [in the category]" being trouble for his artiste.

Britton also expressed his belief that Camidoh's nomination alone is a significant achievement, considering that the singer-songwriter was an underground artiste just two years ago. He commended Camidoh for his hard work and investment in his craft, which has resulted in his rise to the top.

While acknowledging that all nominees in the Artiste of the Year category are deserving, Britton singled out Black Sherif as Camidoh's main competition. He believes that none of the other nominees in the category pose a significant threat to Camidoh's chances of winning.

