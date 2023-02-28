Blakk Rasta jams to Shatta Wale’s Bad Man, fans wonder if beef is over (VIDEO)

Videos of Blakk Rasta nodding and grooving to the popular songs quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing excitement at the rare display of unity in the music industry. Some fans even praised the radio host for putting his differences aside and embracing Shatta Wale's music.

Speaking on the show, Blakk Rasta admired Shatta Wale's talent and unique dancehall style. The display of unity and camaraderie among musicians has been well received by fans of both artists, with many calling for more collaborations between the two. This move by Blakk Rasta has been seen as a step in the right direction for the industry, which is plagued by infighting and petty rivalries.

In the past, Blakk Rasta had described Shatta Wale's music as "noise" and had criticized the artiste for his controversial lyrics and public behaviour. This led to a feud between the two musicians. Blakk Rasta and Shatta also had issues regarding an album cover Blakk Rasta claimed Shatta had accused him of stealing.

The two have engaged in a series of social media banters in which he has described Shatta as being a bad example to the Ghanaian youth.

Blakk Rasta has also severally tagged the dancehall artiste as a lousy drug addict.

The gravity of Black Rasta and Shatta Wale’s constant fights has compelled many to question whether the presenter holds a personal grudge against the dancehall artiste.

