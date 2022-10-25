RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blakk Rasta ordained as pastor after completing Bible school

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian reggae musician and broadcaster, Ahmed Abubakar, known popularly as Blakk Rasta, has been ordained as a pastor after graduating from Breakthrough Family Chapel Bible School.

In a report sighted on ghanaweekend.com, the presenter confirmed the news saying: “It’s true. I completed Bible School and got ordained as a Minister of God at the Breakthrough Family Ministries International last Friday.”

Blakk Rasta has over the years been very critical of most religions, including Christianity, over the years. At times, he even alleged that the Bible’s text had been changed because the original manuscripts had been destroyed in the past.

Black Rasta was raised in an Islamic family and eventually abandoned Islam in favour of Rastafarianism.

Later, he confessed his Christian faith and registered for a Bible school.

The controversial reggae presenter recently got married to a new wife, years after he lost his first wife.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
