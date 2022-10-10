The veteran musician and reggae show host has now joined Media General. The Kanda-based media house has since published an official flyer to welcome Black Rasta to its family.
Blakk Rasta leaves his 'biggest pay cheque' job at Class FM to join Media General
Blakk Rasta has quit his job with Class FM barely 4 months after he joined the Accra-based radio station.
This comes as shock to many as Blakk Rasta recently disclosed that Class FM gave him his biggest pay cheque in his entire career.
During a conversation with Ghanaian blogger, Attractive Mustapha, Blakk Rasta detailed that his move to Class Media was backed by a 2-year renewable contract in which his monthly salary was GHS15,000.
Announcing his departure from Class FM, he wrote "My LAST #TAXIDRIVER show on @Class913fm was yesterday and, it was terrific. Achieved, in 4months, what we set out to achieve in 1year. Awesome! One of my biggest commercial successes on radio since 1997. It's over with @Class913fm now with love. Next place of conquest loading".
However, it is not yet known which show Blakk Rasta will be hosting on any of of the channels owned by Media General.
