Blakk Rasta leaves his 'biggest pay cheque' job at Class FM to join Media General

This comes as shock to many as Blakk Rasta recently disclosed that Class FM gave him his biggest pay cheque in his entire career.

During a conversation with Ghanaian blogger, Attractive Mustapha, Blakk Rasta detailed that his move to Class Media was backed by a 2-year renewable contract in which his monthly salary was GHS15,000.

Announcing his departure from Class FM, he wrote "My LAST #TAXIDRIVER show on @Class913fm was yesterday and, it was terrific. Achieved, in 4months, what we set out to achieve in 1year. Awesome! One of my biggest commercial successes on radio since 1997. It's over with @Class913fm now with love. Next place of conquest loading".