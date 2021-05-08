RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blogger Zionfelix slammed for posting inappropriate photo of singer Sefa (PHOTO)

David Mawuli

Popular Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix has been slammed by netizens for sharing an inappropriate photo of afro-pop songstress Sefa on his Instagram page.

Zionfelix and Sefa
Zionfelix and Sefa Pulse Ghana

Friday, May 7, marked the birthday of the Black Avenue Muzik label signee and as a blogger, he shared a photo he took with her some years ago during an interview session.

“Happy birthday to my sweet sassy girl @s3fa_gh,” he captioned the photo with Sefa, which shows her skirt being lifted by the wind.

For Sefa, she was excited about the post and even thanked Zion, but members of Zoom Nation immediately pointed the flaws in the photo and slammed him as expected.

“Is this the best pic u cud post of her? Smh,” an Instagram user said. Another user said: “So u couldn’t get any pic to post except this? Eiii u to u Dey paa ooh.”

Another user went hard on Zion, saying: “You are very an uncultured boi.... is this the only pic you've got of her? Is it always going to be like this? She naa too she wants. For once stop disrespecting women.”

