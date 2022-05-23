RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blossom Chukwujekwu shares more photos from his wedding

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor Blosson Chukwujekwu and his wife Winifred Akhuemokhan
Chukwujekwu got married to Winifred Akhuemokhan over the weekend.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 23, 2022, where he shared the photos and thanked everyone for their support.

"GR8FUL! THANK YOU ❤ #BAE22 #Grace&Love #ThePastor & #DBadBoy #BlossomChukwujekwu #Ethereal🕊 #Praise #IAM #JesusMadeITso," he captioned the photos.

Chukwujekwu tied the knot in Benin city on Friday, May 20.

The actor took to his Instagram page where he shared a pre-wedding photo and one of his new bride in the traditional Edo outfit.

According to several reports, Akhuemokhan is the niece of Christ Embassy's senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome.

Chukwujekwu was married to Maureen Esisi. The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015.

They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.

However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.

