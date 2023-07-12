Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body (VIDEO)

However, Bob Risky, who was born a male as Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju but prefers to be addressed as a woman, has surprised her fans by going for another enhancement surgery.

Bob Risky shares video of herself during BBL suggery Pulse Ghana

Two days ago, Bob Risky shared a video of herself lying down and said "Got myself a new bum". Sharing more details with her fans, she later posted a video of her 'bruised' butts and said "I pray all my bruises clear ASAP".

A few hours ago today, Bob decided to give her fans a new update as she posted the results of the surgery. Showing a now protruding curvier ass, she said fat has been transplanted from her arm into her butts. "New body. They took fat from my arm too," she wrote.

Check out the posts below and tell us what you think. Is the pain worth it.

According to Bob Risky in a post shared in 2019 said her life changed after she decided to become a cross dresser.

He wrote, "There is no late coming for success on earth. I own a house at the age 26yrs, own three luxury cars at age of 28yrs, own a cosmetics brand at the age of 28yrs, lastly famous at the age of 26yrs. Keep the hard work coming... there are rewards for it the nearest future.”

