The male Nigerian barbie doll, who identifies as a woman, publicly listed her assets in a social media post to inspire herself.

Born, Idris Okuneye, the controversial socialite mentioned in her post that she has a house and luxury cars, all acquired before hitting age twenty-eight, therefor, encouraged her fans to pursue their dreams too.

Never underestimate the power of dream and the influence of human being spirit. We are the same in dis notion: The potential for greatness lives within each other of us.

There is no late coming for success on earth. I own a house at the age 26yrs, own three luxury cars at age of 28yrs, own a cosmetics brand at the age of 28yrs, lastly famous at the age of 26yrs. Keep the hard work coming... there are rewards for it the nearest future.” Bob Risky wrote.
Bob Risky's post