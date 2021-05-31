RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Social media in shock as Bob Risky shares video during body enhancement surgery (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Bob Risky has left social media users in shock after sharing a video of herself enhancing his body.

Bob Risky shares video of herself during BBL suggery
Bob Risky shares video of herself during BBL suggery Bob Risky shares video of herself during BBL suggery Pulse Ghana

The Nigerian cross-dresser during an Instagram live session decided to stream herself during a surgical moment in the operation ward whilst it is believed that surgeons were busy at work enhancing her body.

Recommended articles

Bob Risky, who was born a male as Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju but prefers to be addressed as a woman, has earlier on announced that she was travelling outside Nigeria to have a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery to enhance her feminine figure.

Throwback photo of Bob Risky
Throwback photo of Bob Risky Throwback photo of Bob Risky Pulse Ghana
Bob Risky to change gender in Colombia
Bob Risky to change gender in Colombia Bob Risky to change gender in Colombia Pulse Ghana

According to Bob Risky in a post shared in 2019 said her life changed after she decided to become a cross dresser.

He wrote, "There is no late coming for success on earth. I own a house at the age 26yrs, own three luxury cars at age of 28yrs, own a cosmetics brand at the age of 28yrs, lastly famous at the age of 26yrs. Keep the hard work coming... there are rewards for it the nearest future.

Bob Risky's post
Bob Risky's post Bob Risky's post Pulse Ghana

Living by her words to enhance her body in 2021, Bob Risky who a few days ago announced that she has travelled to the Dominican Republic for the enhancement shared the video below from her Instagram live session which shocked fans.

During the Instagram Live session, the Nigerian barbie doll was awake whilst surgeons could be heard doing their work on her body. Fans have been shocked and asking if the major surgery was going on, how come was Bob Risky awake?

That's a question we can't answer either but you can watch the video from the post below with what people are saying and share thoughts with us too.

"Bobrisky said he's going to the Dominican Republic for surgery but he just live streamed his surgery and the folks performing the procedure sound Nigerian. Im worried for him cos why was he awake and doing an IG live during his procedure", a twitter user, @teefahxoxo tweeted.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome