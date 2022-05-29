The EIB Network organized a birthday for the mother of his children and invited the likes of Serwaa Amihere, KOD and other friends present to give his wife a memorial day.
Bola Ray celebrates wife on 42nd birthday; Serwaa Amihere, KOD and more attend (WATCH)
Bola Ray is celebrating his wife, Dorcas Adisi, as she turns a year older.
The birthday also had Hajia 4 Real present and she seized the moment to perform her new 'Blow' song for the birthday celebrant and other guests present. 'Sugarcane' hitmaker, Camidoh, was also present and serenaded Mrs Adisi with his tune.
At the party, Bola Ray called out his wife in front of their guests and said "I have known her for 21 years, I met her in 2001, and we have been going strong". He planted a kiss on her lips and said "I love you".
"So please we are here to have a fantastic time, enjoy, make merry, it's your party," he continued. The couple later exhibited their wild dance moves with excitement as the guests cheered them on.
The birthday party happened yesterday, 28th May 2022 at a private ceremony which also saw their children present. Two children of the couple also melted hearts when they decided to share their birthday messages for their mother.
Watch the videos below for more highlights from the celebration that has left some social media users talking over how Serwaa Amihere got cosy with her boss at the party meant for his wife.
