Bola Ray celebrates wife on 42nd birthday; Serwaa Amihere, KOD and more attend (WATCH)

The birthday also had Hajia 4 Real present and she seized the moment to perform her new 'Blow' song for the birthday celebrant and other guests present. 'Sugarcane' hitmaker, Camidoh, was also present and serenaded Mrs Adisi with his tune.

At the party, Bola Ray called out his wife in front of their guests and said "I have known her for 21 years, I met her in 2001, and we have been going strong". He planted a kiss on her lips and said "I love you".

"So please we are here to have a fantastic time, enjoy, make merry, it's your party," he continued. The couple later exhibited their wild dance moves with excitement as the guests cheered them on.

The birthday party happened yesterday, 28th May 2022 at a private ceremony which also saw their children present. Two children of the couple also melted hearts when they decided to share their birthday messages for their mother.