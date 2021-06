Pulse.com.gh is present at the ceremony and have captured the likes of Gh One TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, actress Joselyn Dumas, Salma Mumin with EIB Boss, Bola Ray present, turning up on the account of Nana Aba the host.

The party which saw an afternoon jam turning the home of the Gh One TV into a club has also welcomed Honourable Aponkye - the social media sensation who went viral months ago for promising electorates 'moli koko' should they vote for him to become their Assembly man.

Though Hon Aponkye lost the election, he became a close buddy to Nana Aba who supported her with cash among others to move on in life. It was an emotional moment after the two met at the party.