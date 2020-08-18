According to the 'Atta Adwoa' hitmaker, music has a lot to do than just vocals because looking at some music legends like Michael Jackson, he has realized that they are different. "It wasn't just his voice, so I had to sit down and learn these things too," he said.

Bosom Pyung was interacting with actress Nana Ama McBrown on her cooking TV show. The musician who is a University of Ghana graduate also noted that he has realized that all music acts who tried copying Sarkodie couldn't make it, hence, the dying need for him to be different.

READ ALSO: You won't enjoy my music if you are not an intellectual - Bosom Pyung

"Look Lil Win, he came with his style, Soulja Boy, Kwadee also came with his style, Buk Bak too, they all brought their styles. When you bring your style you stay long rather than copying someone. That's why I have seen that all acts tried copying Sarkodie couldn't make it," he said.

Watch the video below to hear more about Bosom Pyung's perspective on his style.