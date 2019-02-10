Willi Roi, who played a vital role in establishing Zylofon Arts Club, was found dead in his apartment at Royal Richester Hotel at East Legon, Accra on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

An insider tells Pulse.com.gh that Willi Roi recently moved into the new apartment from his Tema home to help him reduce the stress after his night gigs in Accra.

We are told that security officers broke into his room and found his lifeless body after he failed to step out the whole day.

His body was taken to the Police Hospital this evening.