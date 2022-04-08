BREAKING: Psalm Adjeteyfio reported dead

Citi TV presenter, Olele Salvador broke the news on social media when he tweeted "BREAKING NEWS: Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio a.k.a T.T has been confirmed dead".

Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT Pulse Ghana

"According to sources close to his family. The actor revealed a couple of weeks ago that he had been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which had indirectly placed a limit to his lifespan," the post said.

He added that "unfortunately, Psalm Adjeteyfio passed away on Friday morning at his Ayikuma home. Commiserations going out to his family and loved ones who are connected to him one way or the other. Rest In Peace, T.T".

Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in Taxi Driver Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian actor is famed for his role in the Taxi Driver series in which he played the lead character of a Taxi Driver. T.T has been in news over the past months after he came out to share his plight of how he has been suffering.

His story first caught public attention when he revealed that he could no longer pay his rent. The likes of Vice President Bawumia, Chief Of Staff among others donated money to him to take care of his rent and needs.