RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Bress is better than NPP' - Daniel Duncan-Williams declares

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Daniel Duncan-Williams, son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has rated 'bress' over the NPP.

Daniel Williams, son of Duncan Williams
Daniel Williams, son of Duncan Williams

The Ghanaian rapper, popularly known as the son of the Action Chapel International founder, issued his declaration on social media. It is however unclear what Daniel has used his parameters to measure 'bress' and the 'NPP' for him to choose the latter.

Recommended articles

This comes in times that other Ghanaian socialites like Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson among others have been criticising the ruling party over poor governance.

The NPP government has been receiving backlash over the National Cathedral project, increasing fuel prices, complaints of economic hardship, corruption allegations, poor development, and depreciation of the Ghanaian cedis among others.

It is however unknown if any of these reasons have influenced Daniel's declaration shared on social media. Though most people from the homes of affluent Ghanaian religious distance themselves from matters of politics, Daniel boldly took to Twitter to say that "Bress is better than NPP".

Daniel Williams chooses bress over NPP
Daniel Williams chooses bress over NPP Daniel Williams chooses bress over NPP Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 Ghanaian millionaires and how they made their money

10 rich Ghanaian millionaires and how they made their money

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

Black Sherif rejects GH97,000 offer for UK show; reportedly charges GH489,000 instead

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]