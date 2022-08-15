During a photography time at the wedding, the friends of the bride asked her to kiss her husband and whilst she tried doing so, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, turned his head away to refuse the kiss in front of their wedding guests.

The video has been circulating on social media with so many comments and Bridget Otoo has responded. "Ah the girl get mouth odor??," a Twitter user @MisterChances wrote, another, @usuphyoungslim said "No man in love will deny her wife a kiss especially on this kind of day. I might be wrong though".

Responding to these comments, Bridget Otoo took to Twitter to say that she had plan with her husband that there won't be public kissing on their wedding day, hence, Dr E.A Tetteh's refusal to kiss her.

"My favourite video @ @MantseBiAgo I agreed no public kissing and in fact I was emphatic that if he tried kissing me, I would swerve and he would fall, b4 he put the ring on my finger I reminded him No Public kissing... but see who broke the rule when we came out," she said in now-deleted tweet.

Bridget Otoo addresses her husband's refusal to kiss her on their wedding day (VIDEO) Pulse Ghana