It all started when the media personality questioned President AKufo-Addo's tweet on Ghana's 64th Independence Day celebration.

"64 years ago, we freed our nation, Ghana, from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism. We were the first nation, in colonial Africa, to gain our independence from the colonial power, and, thus, became the torchbearer of the struggle for liberation of the African continent," Nana Addo tweeted, to which Bridget responded: "You and who freed ‘our Nation’ ?"

D-Black found the tweet disrespectful so he replied to Bridget: "Isn’t this a tad disrespectful?"

When questioned by a fan whether it's right or wrong to question the President, D-Black explained: "I feel it’s kinda a bit off to spend that way to an elder. Well that’s how I was raised".

Then, things quickly escalated. Bridget dragged D-Black's daughter into it and reminded the rapper of the fake award he received from Dr UN due to his culture of not asking questions.

"You were raised not to question things, please don’t pass that tragedy to your daughter. Perhaps If you had asked questions, you wouldn’t have ended up at Dr UN’s Awards. Thank You," she quoted D-Black's tweet.

D-Black responded by reminding her of other dignitaries who received the awards and asked her to respectfully ask questions.

Bridget ended the heated banter which lasted for hours with a tweet shading D-Black, reminding him of his leaked sextape.

"I am definitely not taking morality advice from Sushi. PERIODT!!!!!" she tweeted.