You're suing me for calling you a scammer after scamming Ghanaians?- Bridget Otoo to NAM1

She expressed her lack of intimidation and readiness to face him in court.

“You [NAM1] sold Aurum Utalium (fake gold used by criminals) to decent working Ghanaians, took their money, and you are suing me for calling you a scammer. @Nam 1, we can’t wait to retell the Menzgold story because it was dying out in the media. I am in the office; come and serve me,” she stated on her X handle.

Background:

Nana Appiah Mensah sued Bridget Otoo at an Accra High Court and demanded among others, GH¢1 million in damages and other reliefs.

According to a writ of summons dated November 7, 2023, he accused Bridget Otoo of posting defamatory comments on her X handle in relation to his pending criminal case.

“In which country will a fraudster like @Nam_the_patriot be allowed to do this? This is a form of bribe for the police who are to arrest him to distribute money on his behalf! Smh F NAM1 is a scammer #Jail him #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” the October 21, 2023 tweet by Otoo read.

NAM1 noted that the views expressed by Bridget labels him a criminal, "who makes money through deceit by scamming, the Plaintiff is a fraudster, the Plaintiff is a scammer dishonest person and deceiver of the public to make money.”

In his view, to the extent that the determination of his status as a criminal or fraudster is before the courts, "he has suffered great damage to his character and reputation by being portrayed as a fraudster and scammer in the eyes of right-thinking members of society and his business partners worldwide."

Aside from the 1 million Ghana cedis in damages, he was also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Bridget Otoo from publishing any further defamatory material against him.