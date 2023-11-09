ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You're suing me for calling you a scammer after scamming Ghanaians?- Bridget Otoo to NAM1

Dorcas Agambila

Media personality Bridget Otoo has responded to reports of being sued by Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of the defunct Menzgold Company Limited, for defamation.

Media personality, Bridget Otoo and CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah NAM1
Media personality, Bridget Otoo and CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah NAM1

Otoo accused NAM1 of selling fake gold to Ghanaians, taking their funds illegally, and then having the audacity to sue her for defamation over being called a 'scammer.'

Recommended articles

She expressed her lack of intimidation and readiness to face him in court.

“You [NAM1] sold Aurum Utalium (fake gold used by criminals) to decent working Ghanaians, took their money, and you are suing me for calling you a scammer. @Nam 1, we can’t wait to retell the Menzgold story because it was dying out in the media. I am in the office; come and serve me,” she stated on her X handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background:

Nana Appiah Mensah sued Bridget Otoo at an Accra High Court and demanded among others, GH¢1 million in damages and other reliefs.

According to a writ of summons dated November 7, 2023, he accused Bridget Otoo of posting defamatory comments on her X handle in relation to his pending criminal case.

“In which country will a fraudster like @Nam_the_patriot be allowed to do this? This is a form of bribe for the police who are to arrest him to distribute money on his behalf! Smh F NAM1 is a scammer #Jail him #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” the October 21, 2023 tweet by Otoo read.

NAM1 noted that the views expressed by Bridget labels him a criminal, "who makes money through deceit by scamming, the Plaintiff is a fraudster, the Plaintiff is a scammer dishonest person and deceiver of the public to make money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his view, to the extent that the determination of his status as a criminal or fraudster is before the courts, "he has suffered great damage to his character and reputation by being portrayed as a fraudster and scammer in the eyes of right-thinking members of society and his business partners worldwide."

Aside from the 1 million Ghana cedis in damages, he was also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Bridget Otoo from publishing any further defamatory material against him.

Other reliefs he sought include an order directed at the defendant to retract and render an unqualified apology to him on the same platform, and an order to pull down any defamatory statement made against him from her social media handles.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda does not know how to move on following Mohbad's death.

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

My son is being shunned in school following viral interview - Mzbel

Shatta Wale

Organisers couldn't airlift 'sick' Shatta - Sammy Flex explains 'luxurious' demand claims

Sister Derby

I am done with relationships – Sister Derby declares after multiple heartbreaks