Why the rush? - Kafui Dey kicks against sim card registration deadline

She said this at a forum by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in Kumasi. “I therefore take this opportunity to urge all those who’ve not registered their SIM cards to do so as the deadline of 31st July, 2022 will not be extended,” she said.

Reacting to this, the ace Ghanaian broadcaster in a Tweet said "why is there a deadline for the SIM Card Re-registration exercises when it is clear that a lot of people still do not have their Ghana Cards? There are reports also that the district offices of the NIA aren’t as functional as they are supposed to be also Why the rush?"

The re-registration of SIM cards originally began on October 1, 2021 and ended on March 31, 2022. But the Ministry extended it to July 31, 2022, because most Ghanaians were yet to obtain their Ghana card.

The Ghana card is the only national identification card that can be used for the SIM registration.

Pulse Ghana

The Communications Ministry say over 12 million Ghanaians have so far linked their Ghana cards to their SIM Cards.

Meanwhile, over 15.7 million Ghanaians currently have received their Ghana cards, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, disclosed to Citi FM on Thursday, July 21.