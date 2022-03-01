Brush your teeth before you give head; Juliet Ibrahim advises men and women

Miss Ibrahim took to her Instagram page to express her dismay that in 2022, people still haven’t recognized the inherent dangers of doing anything in the name of sexual pleasure.

“I cannot believe that in 2022, I am (still) arguing with a friend who sees nothing wrong with these things. Her excuse was that, ‘What if it’s a quickie? - she said in an Instasory post.

The actress also noted that due to how a woman’s private is delicate, men must put in the effort to always maintain good hygiene when they explore a woman’s vagina. “Honestly, guys, please take this from me; a woman’s vagina is very delicate," she said.

Detailing how men can help to keep the vagina clean and healthy always, she emphasized that "it is her temple. Help her to keep it clean, safe, and healthy. Stop using dirty hands and saliva on it.”

“Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral sex, and cut your nails before any touching. Germs that cause bacteria are bred on such. Girls, please learn these basic hygiene practices and stay clean,” she concluded.

Pulse Ghana

Juliet Ibrahim’s sexual health education comes weeks after Nigerian singer, Olaitan Abdulrahman, aka Oxlade, was caught in a leaked video using his saliva as a lubricant during sexual intercourse with a mystery lady.

The act in the viral video sparked a lot of condemnation as some online medical experts and netizens share their thoughts on the application of saliva around the vagina during sexual intercourse.