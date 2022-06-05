Building of a National Cathedral in these harsh economic times is misplaced – Prince David Osei

In a post on social media, the actor said the project is a misplaced priority and very insensitive.

“Misplaced priorities, self glory, greed and insensitivity towards the plight of the citizenry.”

He added: “We can’t pay government workers, staffs, working tirelessly 24/7 yet we have 25,000,000 for a cathedral in this perilous time of our economy.

“So help us God! I am sorry”, he tweeted.

But the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah said the project is not a misplace priority.

He said the Akufo-Addo led government has embarked on various projects across the country therefore adding the national cathedral shouldn’t be an issue.

Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday June 4, he said the project “is not a misplaced priority” and further explained that the government has embarked on a number of projects including the free senior high school initiative to help the people of this country.

He further indicated that the Finance Ministry informed Parliament that the government was going to make a seed capital available for the project. Therefore, he can’t understand the issues raised against the 25million cedis earmarked by the government for the project.