Bukom Banku breaks silence on mother's death

Ghanaian boxer and comedian, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku has lost his mother.

The unfortunate demise of the boxer's mother occurred in the early hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Koforidua. The boxer breaking his silence on the death of his mother, confirmed the sad news during an interview on Asempa FM.

According to him, his mother has been unwell for nearly two decades now and his family has been doing their best to take care of her.

Paying tribute to his mother, the Ghanaian boxer who has 14 children said since the passing of his father, his mother has been very supportive of his career.

I am on my way to Koforidua, my mother has died this morning at the Koforidua hospital…she has been battling for her life for the past 17-years and it has not been easy, we are three and I am the firstborn so I have been taking care of her but this morning I received a call that she has passed on,” he said sobbing.

He continued that “I lost my father at a young age and so growing up my mother has been my everything which makes her death a big blow to me". Pulse.com.gh extends condolence to the boxer and his family.

