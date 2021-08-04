Bukom Banku fights with son over girlfriend and weeps during live interview (WATCH)

"Your father said you have really hurt, he said he realized you were going out with his ex-girlfriend and advised you to stop because it was an abomination but you refused to listen to his advice," Nii said.
"You didn't listen to him and out of a misunderstanding, you called Ghana police to come and arrest your father," the radio presenter added and Bukom Banku's son who was present during live the interview confirmed the report.
However, the boxer confirming the report broke down into tears to tell his side of the story as he expressed shock over how his son called the police to come and arrest him. Watch the video below for more