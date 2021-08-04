RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bukom Banku fights with son over girlfriend and weeps during live interview (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Bukom Banku has been brought to tears during an interview about his disagreement with his son over a lady he has ever dated.

Bukom Banku weeps on live radio over fight with son over a girlfriend

It is reported that the said girl later became a girlfriend to Bukom Banku's son. Detailing what happened, Nii Halifax Ansah Addo, who hosted the boxer and his son on Okay FM, said Bukom warned his son to stay away from the girl but he refused.

"Your father said you have really hurt, he said he realized you were going out with his ex-girlfriend and advised you to stop because it was an abomination but you refused to listen to his advice," Nii said.

"You didn't listen to him and out of a misunderstanding, you called Ghana police to come and arrest your father," the radio presenter added and Bukom Banku's son who was present during live the interview confirmed the report.

However, the boxer confirming the report broke down into tears to tell his side of the story as he expressed shock over how his son called the police to come and arrest him. Watch the video below for more

