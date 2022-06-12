Bukom Banku hails John Mahama in new song (Watch)

To show his unflinching supporting for the candidature of the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s), John Dramani Mahama he has released a campaign tune for the former President.

The song, which is making rounds on various social media platforms, used the instrumentals of Bisa Kdei’s hit ‘Brother Brother’.

In the song, the boxer is heard hailing John Dramani Mahama for solving the crucial power crisis the country experienced under the former President’s watch.

He touts the achievement of John Mahama in the area of road construction claiming that the roads in Kasoa are without potholes.