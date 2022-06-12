The boxer, who is populaar known as Bukom Banku, has been a long time supporter of the national Democratic Congress.
Bukom Banku hails John Mahama in new song (Watch)
Although it is about 2 and a half years before Ghana goes to the polls to elect a new President, boxer, Braimah Kamoko, has released a song in support of the NDC's John Dramani Mahama.
To show his unflinching supporting for the candidature of the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s), John Dramani Mahama he has released a campaign tune for the former President.
The song, which is making rounds on various social media platforms, used the instrumentals of Bisa Kdei’s hit ‘Brother Brother’.
In the song, the boxer is heard hailing John Dramani Mahama for solving the crucial power crisis the country experienced under the former President’s watch.
He touts the achievement of John Mahama in the area of road construction claiming that the roads in Kasoa are without potholes.
He also declares that the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC is coming back to capture political power in the 2024 elections while rallying NDC supporters to rejoice.
