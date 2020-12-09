Bulldog congratulates Nana Addo

The Ghanaian artiste manager is a known critic of the sitting President. Expressing his disappointment in the Nana Addo government, he once said " if Nana Addo wins the election, the it will mean God doesn't ".

During an interview on Okay FM about about a month ago, he said “I’m telling you this today, If Akufo-Addo wins, it is one month from today if he wins the December elections then God nor dey.

He continued that " this is somebody who has killed people. Based on his closure of all these banks, I have my money at Menzgold, same as many others. People have lost their lives based on the money they lost at Menzgold," he lamented.

However, against Bulldog's wish, the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, has announced Nana Addo as the winner of the 2020 general general elections.

During the declartion of the result, she said " At the end of the polls, Nana Akufo- Addo of the NPP obtained 6,730,413 votes being 51.595% of the total valid votes. John Mahama of the NDC obtained 6,214,889 votes being 47.366% of the total valid votes cast".

Reacting to the President's re-election, Bulldog took to Facebook to congratulate Nana Addo. See his post below.