Bulldog details why Black Sherif’s album will do better than Sarkodie and Shatta Wale's (WATCH)

Speaking to Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, the artiste manager emphasized that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are handicapped when it comes to reaching a wider audience, unlike Black Sherif because they are not signed on to distribution companies like EMPIRE.

According to him, Black Sherif’s involvement with companies like EMPIRE puts him miles ahead of other Ghanaian musicians.

“I woke up this morning and I was like wow, this month of October is a serious month because we have three of our artists releasing. Black Sherif just released, Sarkodie will release in a few days, then Shatta will release. Now listen, from the top of my head I said Black Sherif will do better than all of them,” Bulldog stated on the show.

Explaining why he thinks Blacko’s album will top any other albums, he stated;

“If you look at the numbers, Black Sherif has a label. Shatta is about to compete with Empire (Black Sherif’s record label), Sarkodie is about to compete, they don’t have the strength to do that, they don’t. Empire is a subsidiary of all the Warners and all that, they don’t have the power, in terms of reach Blacko will do better, unless some a miracle. But you see music has changed in the system…you can’t do this alone. It’s not about the talent, its about the reach.”

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee, Black Sherif who is currently having a good run in the showbiz industry on Thursday, October 6, 2022 released his hugely anticipated debut studio album titled; ‘The Villian I Never Was’.

Following the successful release of the 14-tracked album which features the African Giant, Burna Boy on track 14, ‘Second Sermon Remix’, fans and music lovers have shown their appreciation for the rapper’s album.

‘The Villian I Never Was’ album in less than 24 hours of its release has surpassed 70 million views on streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack. ‘Oil In My Head‘, ‘The Homeless Song‘, ‘45‘ and ‘Konongo Zongo‘ has also debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana.