Bulldog sues Shatta Wale for defamation

Dorcas Agambila

Bulldog has taken his online beef with controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale to the next level.

Bullgod, the former manager of Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale, has officially sued the musician over some damning allegations.

The duo had been going at each other for a while now and a lot of accusations and shocking revelations have come to light in the course of this fight.

Bulldog's lawsuit comes after Shatta Wale claimed the artist manager had a hand in the murder of Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager. Shatta Wale made these allegations in a Facebook post on November 2, 2022.

Shata Wale wrote, “Bulldog since you are bringing out secrets, you will tell Ghanaians what happen to Fenicks (sic) Murder!! And I am not joking about this time!!

“I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how you planned that foolish act, get ready. This Akufo-Addo won’t give you a murderer (sic) chance to be on our streets!!! Watch how this ends!!! You can’t fight time!!!”

The writ filed by Bulldog’s Lawyer, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai indicated that these statements sought to suggest that his client planned, affected, or had a hand in Mr. Okyere’s death.

In a writ filed at the Accra High Court, Bullgod filed the writ under his government name, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson is seeking damages for the pronouncements that he considers defamatory and also malicious against him by the defendant.

He was recorded as the plaintiff, and Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., known as Shatta Wale alias Bandana, was recorded as the defendant.

The writ added that Shatta Wale’s claims also meant “that the Plaintiff is a criminal gangster and a danger to society and ought to be in jail (rather than walk freely in the streets).

“That his (the Defendant’s) claims in the publication are factual, truthful, and must be taken seriously by the public and law enforcement authorities.”

The defamation charge also covered statements Shatta Wale had made in now-deleted Facebook posts involving former president John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Shatta Wale had shared details of private conversations Bulldog had allegedly had with John Mahama.

He is quoted to have said; You said former president Mahama ask you if you can get gunmen to do some job for him right?

You said Mahama said you should go hard on Akuffo Addo

The lawyers noted that these statements imply that “the Plaintiff is a person who engages in illicit gun violence, contract killing, and other related crimes,” and also “that the Plaintiff is in the trade of procuring, controlling, and arranging prostitutes in return for money and other material gains.”

Shatta Wale is commanded to appear within eight days. If he fails to oblige, judgment may be given without notice to him.

Read the full statement below:

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
