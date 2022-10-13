Bulldog throws shade at Shatta Wale over Burna Boy meeting DJ Khaled

In a new development, Bulldog made a mockery of Shatta Wale after a video of Nigerian singer Burna Boy hanging out with DJ Khaled emerged on the internet. His post was a comparison between Shatta Wale and his old friend Burna Boy.

In the video, the American superstar DJ offered Burna Boy a plate of sumptuous lobster, asking him to help himself to the pasta not captured in the video.

Resharing the video on his Facebook page, Bulldog wrote;

Shatta Wale all your money cannot buy this right here… He also encouraged Shatta Wale to wait for his appointed time but told the artist what to do as he awaited such opportunities and blessings.

His post read;

I know your time will come but until then, honour those who honour you, it brings more blessings and supernatural growth. Stop being bitter… be happy for everyone.

Bulldog ended his Facebook with kind words towards Shatta Wale. He wrote; You’re blessed. Be content. And more will follow.

Bulldog shades Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

This online beef is taking many by surprise especially when Bulldog has defended Shatta Wale for the longest time.

In several instances, the talent manager has stood by Shatta and cleared his name on platforms that discussed the singer's 'negative' actions.