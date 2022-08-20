Bullgod shames Tinny on live radio for insulting Stonebwoy (WATCH)

Speaking on Hitz FM, he said it is needless for the 'Aletste' rapper to hurl offensive words at someone whose only crime was to salvage his senior colleague, from a seeming embarrassing situation.

Pulse Ghana

“The part I don't understand is the one with Stonebwoy because I mean Andy, if you go anywhere and someone says Bull owes me 500, Andy you'll pay without asking me," he said and added "Shame on Tinny for insulting Stonebwoy because he was just coming to quench the matter,” said Bullgod.

"Clearly the fool here is the guy who spoke, what is his name, Yaw Menkasa, his name is "menkasa' but he is talking. Menkasa is speaking," Bulldog said.

In an interview on Hitz FM in May this year, the up-and-coming musician, Yaw Menkasa, accused Tinny of not showing up for a show he paid him for. The event was scheduled to happen in the Oti Region.

Yaw Menkasa claims that he paid the ‘Makola Kwakwe’ hitmaker a sum of GHC2,000 but he failed he to show up. He added that Tinny did not offer any substantive reason for refusing to show up for the event.

After several unsuccessful attempts to reach Tinny for a refund, Yaw Menkasa reported the matter to the Police and Tinny allegedly pledged to offer his car to the Police until the debt was settled.

Coincidentally, Stonebwoy, paid a surprise visit to Hitz FM—where he got introduced to the issue on board for discussion: “Tinny charged me GHC2K for an event and failed to show up”. A few minutes after listening to Yaw Menkasa, Stonebwoy offered to pay.