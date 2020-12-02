According to the UK based lady identified as Jo Pearl, she has dated the African Giant singer for about 2 years. This comes as a shock to fans as Burna Boy is known to be dating British-Jamaican singer Stefflon Don.

The 23-year-old took to social media to spill beans about her long time secret affairs with the "Another Story" singer, detailing how they met after exchanging contacts through Instagram DM chats.

Jo Pearl

As to why she is speaking out now, Jo Pearl said: "Two years is such a long time for a person to be hidden. t has affected me in so many ways, and I can't hold it any more to protect people that wouldn't protect me".

Disclosing how she fell deeply fell in love with Burna Boy though she never wanted to date any musician, the curvy Instagram model said "I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet"

Pearl continued that "his words actually worth his action. Not only will he tell me he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me. This is somebody that wanted me around; this is somebody who I basically moved in with".

According to the 23-year-old, the 2 times Grammy nominee even promised her marriage before. "He would tell me 'I don't know what this is that we got going on, but I like it, you are going to be my wife, I'm going to marry you. We are going to have twins; you are my sweet Salon Jollof," she said.

If Pearl's story is anything to go by, then she means Burna Boy started dating her before Stefflon Don because the latter's relationship with the Nigerian singer became public in January 2019.

According to Pearl, after she heard the two singers were dating, she became devastated. she said; " I literally collapsed and cried for days, probably even weeks".

Jo Pearl

"I feel like the thing that hurt me the most is that from the first day I met him, he always emphasized how much he just loved black women, African women. He made me feel so good to the point; I cut my hair just recently".

"I don't even wear makeup to go see him, he loves my short hair, he was telling me how beautiful I am. He just truly helped boost my self-confidence in ways I didn't think was possible and I just loved that about him."

Speaking about Burna Boy and the 'Hurtin Me' singer's relationship, Pearl mentioned that " I just was in love, and I have been in love for two years, and I have been seeing him for two years; I've just always been in the background."

Stefflon Don has revealed how she met her boo, Burna Boy and it would surprise many that they actually met at a show in Ghana [Instagram/StefflonDon]

She continued that "In the past two years, he has never mentioned the person I see him with on social media to my face. That person never gets acknowledged, it's like she doesn't exist in our world".

Burna Boy and his girlfriend, Stefflon Don, have not reacted to the story yet. However, Jo Pearl's story has since attracted wild reactions on Twitter though. Check out the tweets below for what tweeps have been saying about the alleged cheating scandal.