The 'African Giant' singer who was present at the ceremony was crowned Best International Act. This becomes the third time Burna Boy has continuously won the category, making history with it as the first African to do so.
DJ Khaled, Da Baby, Lil Nax, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos among others thrilled viewers with performances at the show which also came with a Swizz Beats led performance to honour the late rapper, DMX, who passed on this year.
The 21st annual BET Awards also saw pregnant Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown among others winning awards. See the full list of winners below.
Blame It on Baby - DaBaby
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Best female R&B / pop artist
Best male R&B / pop artist
Best female hip hop artist
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" *WINNER
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled featuring Drake -- "Popstar"
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne -- "Whats Poppin (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby -- "Cry Baby"
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby -- "For the Night"
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Bebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"
CeCe Winans - "Never Lost"
H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"
Kirk Franklin - "Strong God" *WINNER
Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"
Tamela Mann -- "Touch From You"
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid -- "So Done"
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper -- "Baby Mama"
Bri Steves -- "Anti Queen"
Chloe X Halle -- "Baby Girl"
Ciara featuring Ester Dean -- "Rooted"
SZA -- "Good Days" *WINNER
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
Chris Brown & Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled featuring Drake -- "Popstar"
Drake featuring Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé -- "Savage (Remix)" *WINNER
Silk Sonic -- "Leave the Door Open"
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" *WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"
Drake featuring Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Silk Sonic -- "Leave the Door Open"
Video director of the year
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard *WINNER
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
"Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Sportswoman of the year award
Sportsman of the year award