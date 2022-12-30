The Nigerian singer was initially billed to perform on Day 1, but was replaced on the roster by Ghanaian sensation Shatta Wale.
Burna Boy performs at Afrochella 2022 in Ghana
Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy delivered an energetic performance on Day 2 of the 2022 Afrochella Festival.
However, the fans finally got to see the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker perform on Thursday when he mounted the stage.
The multiple award-winning artiste made a spectacular entry, before delivering a performance that kept the fans off their seats throughout.
Many other artistes performed at Afrochella, including Asake, Pheelz, Praye, Kidi, Kwaw Kese and Mzbel.
Meanwhile, dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has expressed delight at the successful headline shows hosted by artistes in Ghana.
The ‘On God’ hitmaker on December 27, took to his Twitter page to congratulate, Medikal, Criss Waddle, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and rapper Black Sherif for holding successful shows in the festive period.
Shatta described the aforementioned artistes as his brothers and also appreciated Ghanaian music lovers for the love and support they give to local artists.
"I think this year is my happiest year ever. Seeing me and my brothers win together is just too much for me MDK, WADDLE, SARK, STONE BLACKO ETC… Clap for Ghana," he tweeted.
