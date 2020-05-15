Kanye West picked a similar move weeks ago when Forbes named him as a billionaire worth $1.3b and he reportedly sent a text to the magazine saying “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count".

In Burna Boy’s case, Forbes valued his worth at $3.5m and he is saying that his cars are even worth more than that. The 29-year-old singer took to social media and wrote: “ they said I am worth 3.5mil that won’t even buy my cars” and added laughing emojis.

According to the Nigerian singer, he was worth around $3.5m when he recorded “All Eyes On Me” in 2018 with South Africa's AKA. He added he might need to start showing off now so that people get to know his real worth but also added that he is not the show-off type. See screenshots of his post below.