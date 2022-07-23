The Nigerian musician reveals that he has made more money from his hit song 'Last Last' than any other track he has released.
Burna Boy reveals his 'heartbreak' song has made him more money than all his songs
Burna Boy is cashing out from all those who are being served 'breakfast' or can relate to what 'chopping' breakfast is like.
The song released this year is a broken heart track and it has become a daily devotion hymn for many as it appears that the rate of heartbreak stories is increasing in recent times.
A week after Burna Boy disclosed that 60% of streaming royalties from the song goes to Toni Braxton because he sampled her 2002 ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me’ hit, he has detailed that “the 60% royalties that Toni Braxton takes is being misunderstood".
Explaining himself, he said "she does not get 60% of the whole thing but just one small part" and added that "I’ve made more money from ‘Last Last’ than any other song in my whole career in a short time, and I just dropped it like one month ago.”
The song released in May 2020 has clocked over 32 million YouTube views. He noted that a chunk of the money made from Last Last in other avenues, especially performances, remains his.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh