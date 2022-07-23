Burna Boy reveals his 'heartbreak' song has made him more money than all his songs

The song released this year is a broken heart track and it has become a daily devotion hymn for many as it appears that the rate of heartbreak stories is increasing in recent times.

A week after Burna Boy disclosed that 60% of streaming royalties from the song goes to Toni Braxton because he sampled her 2002 ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me’ hit, he has detailed that “the 60% royalties that Toni Braxton takes is being misunderstood".

Explaining himself, he said "she does not get 60% of the whole thing but just one small part" and added that "I’ve made more money from ‘Last Last’ than any other song in my whole career in a short time, and I just dropped it like one month ago.”