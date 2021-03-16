According to Shatta, the media has now termed such criticisms as 'content" but he believes an industry full of criticisms without highlighting positive stories of musicians can't see Ghanaian acts making it to the Grammys.

Citing an example of how Ghanaian showbiz pundits don't spare him, Shatta Wale in the video below said " are we ok? Burna Boy that is there, he smokes wee and things, make Shatta, me make I smoke wee small then they will go like as for Shatta when he smokes the weed ..."

Shatta Wale was addressing brewing brouhaha emanating from the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony which happened over the weekend at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles.

Ghanaian music lovers took social media to express disappointment over why no Ghanaian act made it to the Grammys like Nigeria's Burna Boy and Wizkid who emerged as first-time winners of the prestigious award.

Speaking to that in the video below he said "Badman e b five f***kin house wey man build for East Legon, e no be play my nigga. See my Grammys is my properties because in this industry there's no way that they will help push artiste to got the Grammys".

Meanwhile, Patapaa is confident that he will be the first Ghanaian act to win a Grammy award.

In a post by pulse.com.gh on Instagram, a question has been thrown about which Ghanaian act from a list shared can win a Grammy for the country and out of the over 700 comments, Patapaa said "believe me or not it’s none of them... "

Patapaa Amisty and his wife

The 'One Corner' hitmaker commenting with his verified Instagram account, added that "till Ghanaians get to understand and believe in me, I’m bringing the Grammy award before anyone else..."

In Patapaa's terms, it will shock Ghanaians like the rapture when he said in Twi that "3b3fa mo3 rapture no" - see a screenshot of his comment below.