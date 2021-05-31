RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy surprises Patoranking with N1M cash on his birthday

Odion Okonofua

Patoranking turned 31 on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Burna Boy and Patoranking [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/PatorankingFire] Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has doughed out a million bucks to celebrate his friend Patoranking on his birthday.

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, Patoranking took to his Instagram Stories where he shared the video of Burna Boy turning with him at a nightclub.

In the video, the Grammys award-winning singer is seen gifting Patoranking the stacks of cash.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and face cap, the birthday boy received the cash from the Burna Boy.

They hugged each other after, with Burna Boy whispering into Patoranking's ear, with Mastercraft's 'Hallelu' playing in the background.

Patoranking had celebrated his 31st birthday a few days earlier.

