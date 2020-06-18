The counsel for Brobbey, Oak & Wuuds Law, on June 16, served Afia a writ ordering her to apologise for posting on social media that the CEO of P. Mobile owes her money and in addition published his photo.

The said statement reads: “Nana Kwame Brobbey. I have worked for you and over a year you are refusing to pay me. Do not push [me] to tell the world who you are. Bring me my money. You roam in Accra playing big boy. Don’t push me. I need money.”

According to the writ, Afia has “disingenuously, maliciously and mendaciously been spreading deceitful and unfounded allegations that are damaging the personal and professional character of the CEO of P Mobile and the brand.”

It said Brobbey fulfilled the contractual obligations when Afia Schwarzenegger was signed as brand ambassador back in 2018, thus, she should retract and apologise in the next three days.

Below is the writ:

Businessman threatens to sue Afia Schwarzenegger over ‘defamatory statement’