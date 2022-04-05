Buy clay to create your Mr perfect – Shatta Wale

"Ei you’re calling me a cheat. Then what will you tell King Solomon, God's personal person. Please go and come back again. Go and find your Mr perfect the way you want am. Remember to buy more clay so you can create him well."

Shatta Wale has been making comments which have fueled rumours that he has broken up with his recent girlfriend, Elfreda.

The award-winning musician says he is being labeled a cheat because he didn’t allow himself to be controlled.

However, he believes women are to be submissive in a relationship.

"To be submissive doesn't mean you are a fool. It means you understand the journey of love. A man will always be a man. You can help to change his little dirty ways but not attacking him," he wrote on Snapchat.

Shatta Wale confessed his love to Elfreda in February and even described her as the love of his life.

On February 16, Shatta promised to buy a house for Elfreda in a social media post.

“I know you got your own house but I can buy you another house."