Captain Planet invites IGP and British Commissioner for fufu date to end 'beef'

Following the heated discussions about the IGP's warning to the commissioner, Captain Planet is proposing to host a fufu date between the two officials, to happily close any rift between them.

Fufu - a meal made from cooked and pounded cassava, and served usually with light soup and meat, is a Ghanaian delicacy. Fufu is always eaten with excitement, hence, the rapper believes its intervention will happily calm the storm between the IGP and the commissioner.

"I have observed something different about the IGP & British High Commissioner. I think IGP Dampare & British High Commissioner shd come to me so we go to some Fufu joint in my hood & settle this issue amicably," the Ghanaian musician tweeted.

The rapper 'Abodie' however concluded that "honestly I think I have nothing to say about this issue. Peace".

This comes after the Ghana Police Service warned the British Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, to mind her business and stop interfering in the internal security matters of the country.

This follows a Twitter post made by the High Commissioner in respect of the recent arrest of #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor for an alleged road traffic offence on May 17 in Accra.

"Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…," Harriet Thompson tweeted in reaction to Barker-Vormawor’s arrest.

But in its response to the High Commissioner’s tweet, the Ghana Police Service, in a letter dated May 20, described her tweet as one from a "biased and uninformed" position, which amounts to interfering in the internal affairs of Ghana, a conduct that violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.

"We consider your tweet on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s arrest for traffic offenses a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the letter said in part.

The letter, signed by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare himself, entreated Ms. Thompson to mind her busyness and allow the police to perform their mandated duties without any interference.

It went further to brief her on why the recent arrest of Barker-Vormawor for an alleged traffic offence did not have any correlation with his earlier arrest, for which he was later charged with treason felony.