Watch: Captain Smart finally found at GREDA Estate Police Station

The outspoken journalist was taken into custody by the National Security on Wednesday despite being granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Reports suggest Captain Smart and another radio presenter, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield, had failed to meet the bail condition of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

Pulse Ghana

This was after the radio presenter was accused of extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman, Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, after he [Captain Smart] allegedly threatened to expose him (businessman) for some shady deals at the Tema Port.

On Wednesday, Captain Smart’s employer, Media General, said they did not know his whereabouts after the National Security detained him.

The issue has dominated the media space since yesterday, but he has now been located at the GREDA Estate Police Station.