Captain Smart appears on TV3 to announce new job with Media General after Angel FM exit

Selorm Tali

Captain Smart has signed a new deal that will see him coming back on air as a radio presenter.

Captain Smart on TV3

The ace Ghanaian broadcaster was suspended from Angel FM after he severely criticized Vice President Dr Bawumia over Ghana's debt increase and in the heated process described him as a failure on his radio show.

A few days ago, Captain Smart declined Dr Kwaku Oteng's call to come back to Angel FM and rather announced his resignation from the station owned by the Ghanaian millionaire. "What am I coming to do when I come back, me they don't change me, I will come and do the same thing," he said in the video below.

Now, Captain Smart has shockingly appeared on TV3's morning show today to disclose that he has now joined Media General, the parent company that owns TV3, Connect FM and Onua FM.

"Captain Smart has joined Media General after announcing his resignation from his previous media house," the official and verified Twitter handle of TV3 tweeted.

Details of his new job at the media house are yet to be known but words on the ground are that he will be heading to Onua FM and TV.

Selorm Tali

