RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Captain Smart threatens to sodomize Dr Wireko Brobbey for promoting LGBTQ (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Captain Smart has descended on Dr Wireko Brobbey and others who are advocating for the legalization of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Dr Wireko Brobbey and Captain Smart
Dr Wireko Brobbey and Captain Smart

According to the Onua TV presenter, since Dr Wireko Brobbey supports the LGBTQ advocacies, he should avail himself so that he (Captain Smart) can sodomize him as well. "I will fu*ck him in the*s and insect this stick so that he will learn sense," he said.

Recommended articles

The outspoken media personality argues that "one thing will never accept in this country is homosexuality".

On being a TRANSGENDER in Ghana- Ohemartin's Transgirl Story

Speaking during his Onua TV show, he, therefore, warned that any man caught for engaging in anal s*x with another man will be beaten. "Herh if you are a man and you go to have anal sex with another man, we will beat you heavy, if no one will tell you, I will say it," he said in Twi.

"Go and tell Dr Wireko Brobbey that I said I like his a*s, this morning he should bring me his a*s. Like the way I will chop his a*s, he himself when he is sitting there, I will also insert this stick and he will learn sense," he fumed.

Hear more form him in the video below.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany

‘I'm just like wow!’ - Tiwa Savage on receiving her own sextape from blackmailer (WATCH)

Tiwa Savage

WASSCE 2021: Don't comment 'go and learn' after Thursday - Yaw Tog warns trolls

Yaw Tog and Stormzy

Adu Safowaa threatens to drop Nana Aba's nude if she nears her boyfriend again (VIDEO)

Nana Aba and adu Safowaa