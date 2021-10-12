According to the Onua TV presenter, since Dr Wireko Brobbey supports the LGBTQ advocacies, he should avail himself so that he (Captain Smart) can sodomize him as well. "I will fu*ck him in the*s and insect this stick so that he will learn sense," he said.
Captain Smart threatens to sodomize Dr Wireko Brobbey for promoting LGBTQ (WATCH)
Captain Smart has descended on Dr Wireko Brobbey and others who are advocating for the legalization of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.
The outspoken media personality argues that "one thing will never accept in this country is homosexuality".
Speaking during his Onua TV show, he, therefore, warned that any man caught for engaging in anal s*x with another man will be beaten. "Herh if you are a man and you go to have anal sex with another man, we will beat you heavy, if no one will tell you, I will say it," he said in Twi.
"Go and tell Dr Wireko Brobbey that I said I like his a*s, this morning he should bring me his a*s. Like the way I will chop his a*s, he himself when he is sitting there, I will also insert this stick and he will learn sense," he fumed.
Hear more form him in the video below.
