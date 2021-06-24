Captain Smart weeps uncontrollably on TV over poor governance and corruption in Ghana

"It is heartbreaking when you wake up sometimes at dawn or in the morning and move along the street and see how some people are homeless, and some old big man's aim somewhere is to come and steal money for Ghana to go in debt, it is very painful," he said.

Captain Smart Pulse Ghana

Speaking from his tears on his 'Maakye' show on Onua TV, the outspoken media personality advised the youth that "I have been telling you that these people will be gone one day ... at the time that NDC and NPP won't be there, where will Ghana be?"

With tears dripping form his eyes, he emphasized that "that is what we need to think about when you have a country that the leaders don't think about nothing but they think of filling their pocket and bank account, if you a youth for that country, that is when you will begin to rise," he said with tears.