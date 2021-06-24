RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Captain Smart weeps uncontrollably on TV over poor governance and corruption in Ghana

Captain Smart was uncontrollably brought to his tears whilst addressing corruption in Ghana.

Speaking passionately about poor governance in Ghana, Captain Smart emphasized that danger looms for the youth because all the old politicians in power will certainly leave this world at some point in time and will leave the country in debt for the youth.

"It is heartbreaking when you wake up sometimes at dawn or in the morning and move along the street and see how some people are homeless, and some old big man's aim somewhere is to come and steal money for Ghana to go in debt, it is very painful," he said.

Speaking from his tears on his 'Maakye' show on Onua TV, the outspoken media personality advised the youth that "I have been telling you that these people will be gone one day ... at the time that NDC and NPP won't be there, where will Ghana be?"

With tears dripping form his eyes, he emphasized that "that is what we need to think about when you have a country that the leaders don't think about nothing but they think of filling their pocket and bank account, if you a youth for that country, that is when you will begin to rise," he said with tears.

According to Captain Smart who controversially resigned from Angel FM/TV after he was suspended for allegedly insulting Dr Bawumia, the time has reached for people to realize that "we have to build Ghana and not political parties". Hear more from him in the video below.

Selorm Tali

