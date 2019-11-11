The Grammy award-winning act of, who holds her family at heart, has announced that her grandmother has passed on today, 11-11-2019.

“Good morning guys. My grandma passed away 11-11-11. I look down on my phone is 11:11. I know for a fact she watching me. Thank you Lord for them small little messages that let me know you real” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Cardi B has been booked to perform in Africa for the first time in her career at a show dubbed Livespot X Festival, which will see her in Ghana on 8th December and in Nigeria on the 9th. However, it's unclear if the sad news will have any direct impact on Cardi's schedules for the rest of the year.