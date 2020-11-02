The American rapper filed for the divorce two months ago at the Fulton County superior court in Georgia. The reports came as a shock to Netizens following the three years of marriage between the couple.

According to the mother of one, she didn’t file for the divorce because Offset cheated, she explained that she only got tired of always arguing with him over certain things.

However, a few weeks after filling for the divorce, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper was spotted with her husband when she marked her birthday.

Offset gifted her a brand new customized Rolls Royce as her birthday, and they latter jammed together at a house party.

The reunion of the couple saw them kissing with Cardi, 28, later twerking on Offset and that sparked another wild conversation on social media because as to whether they are back.

Offset and Cardi B despite pending divorce

Cardi B later confirmed she has settled difference with Offset and explained that “I just be starting to miss him. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck ...We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early... that’s what we are”.

In a new report by TMZ, Cardi B has now filed docs in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce case she set in motion back in September. This means the pending divorce is officially cancelled.