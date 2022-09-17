This comes after the 29-year-old pleaded guilty in a case filed against her over an altercation with two sisters who were bartenders at a strip club in Queens, N.Y.
Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty
Rapper Cardi B has been sentenced for her involvement in a 2018 New York strip club brawl.
The rapper whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree, according to a spokesperson for the Queens district attorney’s office.
Accordingly, a verdict passed by the court has sentenced Cardi b to 15 days of community service, a three-year full order of protection for the two victims and court fees.
In a report by latimes.com, Queens Dist. Atty. Melinda Katz said “no one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almánzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”
In a statement, Cardi B also said she had made bad decisions that she was not afraid to own up to. “These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now. Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.”
