Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Selorm Tali

Rapper Cardi B has been sentenced for her involvement in a 2018 New York strip club brawl.

This comes after the 29-year-old pleaded guilty in a case filed against her over an altercation with two sisters who were bartenders at a strip club in Queens, N.Y.

The rapper whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree, according to a spokesperson for the Queens district attorney’s office.

Accordingly, a verdict passed by the court has sentenced Cardi b to 15 days of community service, a three-year full order of protection for the two victims and court fees.

In a report by latimes.com, Queens Dist. Atty. Melinda Katz said “no one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almánzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”

The Queens District Attorney’s office added that Cardi B must complete the 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.

In a statement, Cardi B also said she had made bad decisions that she was not afraid to own up to. “These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now. Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.”

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
