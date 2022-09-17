Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

The rapper whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree, according to a spokesperson for the Queens district attorney’s office.

Accordingly, a verdict passed by the court has sentenced Cardi b to 15 days of community service, a three-year full order of protection for the two victims and court fees.

In a report by latimes.com, Queens Dist. Atty. Melinda Katz said “no one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almánzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”

The Queens District Attorney’s office added that Cardi B must complete the 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.