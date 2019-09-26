Sitting down with Angie Martinez for WE tv’s “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recounted how she was sexually harassed during a magazine photoshoot earlier in her career.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and like the photographer, he was trying to get close to me … and he pulled his dick out. I was so fvcking mad.” She told the host. According to the grammy-award winning rapper, the action of the photog got her upset and she reacted by walking off the set.

“You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner, and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And? … When I see the #MeToo movement, there’s girls from the ‘hood, I know that they went through the same type of treatment. People make you feel like you gotta do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit. … It happens really every day.”

Hear more from her in the video below.